Apollo Hospitals up 4% as Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with overweight rating

Moneycontrol News

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises share price gained more than 4 percent intraday Thursday after Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating and target price of Rs 1,537.

It is the top Asia hospitals pick, says the brokerage house.

It appears to be well positioned to benefit from low penetration, rising affordability and increasingly challenging disease mix, the research firm believes.

Morgan Stanley likes Apollo's full spectrum of healthcare services and sees visible strong EBITDA growth potential.

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,249.20, up Rs 32.70, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar