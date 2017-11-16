Antique initiates Buy on Sun TV Network, sees 25% upside on earnings growth hope

Antique Stock Broking has initiated coverage with a buy call on Sun TV Network and set a price target at Rs 1,070 per share, implying a potential upside of 25 percent from Tuesday's close.

It feels the company is set to enter the growth orbit.

The research house expects recovery in advertising revenue from the second half of FY18 on company's renewed focus on market share and expects advertising revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent by March 2020.

It also expects subscription revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent by March 2020 on commencement of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

IPL business is expected to turn profitable and aid margin improvement; operating margin is expected to expand by 200 basis points from the next financial year, Antique feels.

The research house expects the stock to re-rate from current levels with earnings a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent by March 2020.