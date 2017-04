On April 28, 2017 Ancient Suppliers bought 39,75,000 shares of Amtek Auto at Rs 38.75 on the NSE.

On Friday, Amtek Auto ended at Rs 39.30, up Rs 6.10, or 18.37 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 56.25 and 52-week low Rs 31.00 on 26 July, 2016 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.