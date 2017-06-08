Analysts remain positive on Tata Motors despite 1% growth in May JLR sales

Moneycontrol News

Brokerage houses maintained their positive stance on Tata Motors despite tepid Jaguar Land Rover sales growth in May.

While staying overweight on the stock with a target price at Rs 588, Morgan Stanley believes that as the new Discovery ramps up over the next couple of months and Velar retail sales commence from September, sales momentum will improve as well.

Kotak Institutional Equities, too, expects volume growth to improve over the next few months, led by these two models that will drive double-digit volume growth for JLR in FY2018. It expects JLR's overall volumes to grow by 13 percent YoY in FY2018.

The research house, which maintained buy rating with a target price of Rs 560, sees company's profitability improving over the next two years led by lower forex losses and operating leverage benefits.

Kotak expects 7-9 percent EBIT margin in its FY2018-19 estimates as compared to the management guidance of 8-10 percent EBIT margin over the medium term.

JLR reported 1 percent YoY growth in May global retail sales against a 2 percent YoY decline in April, impacted by the rundown of old Discovery model and weakness in UK markets.

The key driver was Jaguar sales that increased 28 percent YoY due to success of F-Pace model while Land Rover sales fell 7 percent YoY.

By region, UK posted 11 percent degrowth YoY in May against 35 percent decline YoY in April. As seen in March, the impact of pre-buying as a result of the changes in UK Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) from April 1, 2017 continued to be felt in April as well. Morgan Stanley believes this impact will start wearing off now and the company can slowly start registering growth again in the UK.

Sales in China grew by 23 percent YoY against 10 percent YoY in April due to continued ramp-up of local production in Chery JV (JV volumes up 34 percent YoY to around 6,800 units) and 9 percent YoY growth in import volumes from UK. North America volumes increased 15 percent YoY.

In terms of models, volumes of Jaguar F-Pace volumes continued to remain strong in May 2017 2017. Jaguar XF volumes grew by 19 percent YoY led possibly by a ramp-up of China JV production while Jaguar XE volumes declined by 7 percent YoY. For the Land Rover brand, Rang Rover volumes increased 10 percent YoY which is positive from a product mix perspective, however, volumes of all other LR models declined.

JM Financial maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600, saying given the healthy Jaguar volumes and ramp-up in Land Rover, it expects 13 percent wholesale volume growth (including China JV) for JLR in FY18/19.

In Tata Motors domestic business, JM Financial expects medium & heavy commercial vehicle volumes to grow from second half of FY18 while passenger vehicle would continue to remain robust on the back of new launches.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar