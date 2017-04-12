App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analysts’ positive view on Petronet LNG sends stock higher

The stock surged over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday

Analysts’ positive view on Petronet LNG sends stock higher

Bullish trend was visible on Petronet LNG after two major brokerages gave it a thumbs up based on its expansion status at one of its plants as well as renegotiated power purchase agreements.

The shared soared over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday.

William O?Neil praised its renegotiation of contracts. ?Due to the sharp decline in crude prices, the price of LNG under RasGas long term contract was on the higher side. Petronet successfully restructured price under RasGas long term contract, which is a very unique accomplishment,? it said in its report.

Post this renegotiation, prices of LNG has realigned to recent crude prices. This has led to high capacity utilization of Dahej terminal and significant improvement in cash accruals.

Meanwhile, Nomura has a buy rating with an increased target of Rs 510 from Rs 425. It believes that earnings can grow 17-19 percent despite a very strong base.

The research firm said that as global LNG markets remain in a glut, prices benign, and Indian demand strong, Dahej can continue to surprise. ?We see no risk to the company?s ability to raise tariff by 5 percent in the near term,? the research firm said in its report.

tags #Petronet LNG #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.