Analysts’ positive view on Petronet LNG sends stock higher

Bullish trend was visible on Petronet LNG after two major brokerages gave it a thumbs up based on its expansion status at one of its plants as well as renegotiated power purchase agreements.

The shared soared over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday.

William O?Neil praised its renegotiation of contracts. ?Due to the sharp decline in crude prices, the price of LNG under RasGas long term contract was on the higher side. Petronet successfully restructured price under RasGas long term contract, which is a very unique accomplishment,? it said in its report.

Post this renegotiation, prices of LNG has realigned to recent crude prices. This has led to high capacity utilization of Dahej terminal and significant improvement in cash accruals.

Meanwhile, Nomura has a buy rating with an increased target of Rs 510 from Rs 425. It believes that earnings can grow 17-19 percent despite a very strong base.

The research firm said that as global LNG markets remain in a glut, prices benign, and Indian demand strong, Dahej can continue to surprise. ?We see no risk to the company?s ability to raise tariff by 5 percent in the near term,? the research firm said in its report.