App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Analysts positive on Somany Ceramics, expect 15% upside on strong earnings growth hope

Somany Ceramics posted weak Q2FY18 numbers with adjusted revenue growing mere 5 percent YoY (against Edelweiss' 9 percent estimate) led by increase in volumes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Somany Ceramics share price rallied nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday after analysts remained bullish on the stock and expect it to rally up to 15 percent.

BOB Capital Markets has initiated 'Buy' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 975 per share, implying a potential upside of 15 percent from Monday's close.

Cut in GST rate on tiles, expanded value-added portfolio and focus on fast-growing tier-2 & 3 cities are positive factors, the research house said while expecting revenue and net profit to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12 percent and 23 percent respectively by March 2020.

related news

Somany Ceramics, the third largest organized tile manufacturer in India, forayed into sanitary-ware and allied products to offer high margins.

Asset-light model will expand return ratios to 21.3 percent by March 2020, BOB Capital feels.

Edelweiss said it remained confident that anchored by demand shift to the organised sector driven by GST and opportunity to gain market share & margin expansion, Somany Ceramics' earnings are likely to pick up in ensuing quarters.

The research house has maintained a buy call on the stock with target price of Rs 900 per share.

Somany Ceramics posted weak Q2FY18 numbers with adjusted revenue growing mere 5 percent YoY (against Edelweiss' 9 percent estimate) led by increase in volumes.

Revenue from the sanitary division jumped 36 percent YoY and accounted for 9 percent of total revenue.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and profit at Rs 40.9 crore and Rs 20.2 crore came below its Rs 46 crore and Rs 24.9 crore estimates, respectively, Edelweiss said.

The subdued performance was a result of tepid sales volumes (up 4 percent YoY) impacted by significant non-compliance by unorganised players, deep discounting by Somany to push volumes, pressure on GVT prices, high gas cost for Haryana plant, increase in advertising spends and Rs 1.41 crore exceptional loss.

Management has guided for single digit revenue growth in FY18 (impacted by SAP implementation in Q1FY18) and double digit from FY19 with steady 60-70bps margin expansion each year.

At 13:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 862.00, up Rs 18.55, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.