App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amtek Auto slips over 2% on poor Q4 numbers

The company in its board meeting held on June 10 has decided to issue 2,68,33,876 equity shares on preferential basis to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise.

Amtek Auto slips over 2% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Amtek Auto slipped over 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has reported loss in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company has posted a net loss of Rs 307.57 crore in March quarter against loss of Rs 563 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 241.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2016.

Revenue of the company was down 32 percent at Rs 442 crore versus Rs 648 crore, while the finance cost stood at Rs 333 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 23 percent at Rs 83 crore and EBITDA margin was at 18.8 percent.

The company in its board meeting held on June 10 has decided to issue 2,68,33,876 equity shares on preferential basis to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise at an issue price of Rs 35.50 per share, upon conversion of unsecured loan.

At 09:32 hrs Amtek Auto was quoting at Rs 34.55, down Rs 0.45, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Amtek Auto #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.