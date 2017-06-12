Amtek Auto slips over 2% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Amtek Auto slipped over 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has reported loss in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company has posted a net loss of Rs 307.57 crore in March quarter against loss of Rs 563 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 241.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2016.

Revenue of the company was down 32 percent at Rs 442 crore versus Rs 648 crore, while the finance cost stood at Rs 333 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 23 percent at Rs 83 crore and EBITDA margin was at 18.8 percent.

The company in its board meeting held on June 10 has decided to issue 2,68,33,876 equity shares on preferential basis to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise at an issue price of Rs 35.50 per share, upon conversion of unsecured loan.

At 09:32 hrs Amtek Auto was quoting at Rs 34.55, down Rs 0.45, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil