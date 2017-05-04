American Funds sells 55 lakh shares of Time Technoplast

On May 3, 2017 American Funds Ins Series Global Small Capitalization Fund sold 55,00,000 shares of Time Technoplast at Rs 115.12 on the NSE.

However, Kacholia Ashish bought 25,00,000 shares at Rs 115 and R.B.A.Finance & INVT. CO bought 19,45,674 shares at Rs 115.20.

On Wednesday, Time Technoplast ended at Rs 134.55, up Rs 20.40, or 17.87 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 136.90.