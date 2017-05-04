App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

American Funds sells 55 lakh shares of Time Technoplast

On May 3, 2017 R.B.A.Finance & INVT. CO bought 19,45,674 shares of Time Technoplast at Rs 115.20.

American Funds sells 55 lakh shares of Time Technoplast

On May 3, 2017 American Funds Ins Series Global Small Capitalization Fund sold 55,00,000 shares of Time Technoplast at Rs 115.12 on the NSE.

However, Kacholia Ashish bought 25,00,000 shares at Rs 115 and R.B.A.Finance & INVT. CO bought 19,45,674 shares at Rs 115.20.

On Wednesday, Time Technoplast ended at Rs 134.55, up Rs 20.40, or 17.87 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 136.90.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Time Technoplast

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.