Ambit awaits lower valuations; adds Dabur, Idea; removes ITC, Bharti Infratel
Ambit added Dabur, Idea Cellular, Sundram Fasteners and remove ITC, Bharti Infratel and Endurance Technologies.
Nitin Bhasin of Ambit said the research house awaited lower valuations and raised allocation towards cash to 21.7 percent.
The research house reduced allocation towards IT and consumer durables by removing Tech Mahindra and Supreme Industries while maintained underweight on financials.
"We bring in ICICI Bank instead of Axis Bank given the former's relatively inexpensive valuations and higher exposure to financialisation," he said.