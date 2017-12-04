App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphageo advances 4% on award of contract from ONGC

The company has received a notification of award of contract from ONGC, WOB, Vadodara, Gujarat for acquisition of 3D seismic data in Mehsana carpet area of Cambay basin, India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Alphageo advanced more than 4 percent in the early trade on Monday on receiving award of contract from ONGC.

The company has received a notification of award of contract from ONGC, WOB, Vadodara, Gujarat for acquisition of 3D seismic data in Mehsana carpet area of Cambay basin, India for an estimated contract value of Rs 154.77 crore.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2017, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017.

At 09:16 hrs Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 985, up Rs 29.80, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.

The share gaiend 28 percent in the last one month.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.