Alphageo advances 4% on award of contract from ONGC

Share price of Alphageo advanced more than 4 percent in the early trade on Monday on receiving award of contract from ONGC.

The company has received a notification of award of contract from ONGC, WOB, Vadodara, Gujarat for acquisition of 3D seismic data in Mehsana carpet area of Cambay basin, India for an estimated contract value of Rs 154.77 crore.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2017, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017.

At 09:16 hrs Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 985, up Rs 29.80, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.

The share gaiend 28 percent in the last one month.

Posted by Rakesh Patil