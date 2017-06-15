Alkem Labs, Wockhardt shares gain 2-4% on drug approvals from USFDA

Moneycontrol News

Alkem Laboratories rallied as much as 2.2 percent and Wockhardt gained 4.5 percent intraday Thursday after companies received drug approvals from the US health regulator

Alkem has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Itraconazole capsule, which is used in treatment of fungal infection, reports CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, another healthcare company Wockhardt has received tentative approval from US FDA for Bendamustine Hydrochloride injectable, which is used in treatment of different types of cancer.

At 11:24 hours IST, the share price of Alkem was quoting at Rs 1,879.05, up 1.08 percent and Wockhardt was at Rs 650.50, up 4.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar