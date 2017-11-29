Alkem Labs up 8% as Motilal Oswal upgrades to buy on domestic biz; USFDA nod for Capecitabine

Alkem Laboratories share price rallied as much as 8.5 percent in morning Wednesday after Motilal Oswal has upgraded its rating to buy from neutral on the stock, citing likely strong domestic business growth.

The research house has hiked its price target on the stock to Rs 2,500 per share (from Rs 1,950) as it expects domestic business to grow at 20 percent over the next three quarters.

"We expect strong growth over the next three quarters, given a low base of second half of FY17 (impacted by demonetisation) and Q1FY18 (impacted by GST) and likely recovery of 8-10 days of sales in Q3FY18 due to channel restocking post GST," Motilal Oswal said.

The domestic business EBITDA margin has historically been more than 21 percent.

Thus, high growth in the domestic business will lead to around 20 percent EBITDA margin over the next three quarters, as against a normalised EBITDA margin of around 17-17.5 percent for the company, it feels.

Motilal Oswal said given that the new Sikkim plant has become operational and will enjoy full tax benefits, the tax rate for the company is expected to come down significantly to around 15-16 percent in FY19.

Besides this, Alkem is planning to shift production of profitable products to the new Sikkim plant, which will ensure tax savings.

The US and domestic chronic businesses have been delivering lower margins, as these verticals were in the investment phase and achieved breakeven only 12-18 months back.

"There is scope for improvement though, in our view – if only the US and Chronic business EBITDA margins improve to around 20 percent, the consolidated EBITDA margin can improve by around 400bp to around 21 percent," the research house said.

Chronic has delivered topline growth of around 21 percent over the last four years.

Motilal Oswal expects this segment to continue delivering robust growth, led by the low base effect, the focus on high-growth therapies (cardio, derma, anti-diabetic, etc.) and the contribution from its specialized sales team of around 1,700 people.

Alkem's US business has already crossed breakeven point in first half of FY16. Its own front-end presence, coupled with ramp-up of existing products and new launches, will help drive profitability, according to the research house.

It feels the US business margin will continue improving led by operating leverage, as around 30 ANDA approvals are expected over the next 24 months.

The research house expects Alkem to continue outperforming industry growth of around 10 percent in the Acute segment (which contributed 90 percent of domestic business).

This will be driven by its leadership status in key therapies (antiinfectives, GI, Pain/ analgesics and Vitamin), bridging of gaps in the product portfolio, and strong relationships with specialists (prescription coverage of more than 70 percent), it said.

OTC business is a new growth avenue for the company, Motilal Oswal feels.

Alkem has been investing over the last 12 months to establish presence in the Rs 14,500 crore OTC segment. Currently, OTC sales for the company stand at around Rs 70-80 crore. Tiger Balm is the main product in this segment, with secondary sales of Rs 60-70 crore.

Meanwhile, Alkem Labs has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Capecitabine tablets that are used to treat breast, colon, or rectal cancer.

At 09:31 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,020.95, up Rs 53.25, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.