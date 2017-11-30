App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem Laboratories gains 1%; Credit Suisse keeps outperform rating with target of Rs 2275

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Alkem Laboratories added nearly 1 percent as the foreign broking house Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock.

The broking house has kept a target of Rs 2275 per share.

The company is offering steady 18-20 percent profit CAGR, it added.

It has reported a 13.63 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 327.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 against net profit of Rs 288.15 crore in a year ago period.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,238.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,578.00 on 05 April, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.42 percent below its 52-week high and 24.21 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 65.19 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 30.07. The latest book value of the company is Rs 367.39 per share.

At 09:42 hrs Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,960, up Rs 2.70, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

