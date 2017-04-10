Alembic Pharmaceuticals rises 2% on USFDA approval

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 2.5 percent intraday Friday on the back of USFDA approval.

The company has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Eli Lilly and Company.

Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in adult and pediatric patients.

Fluoxetine Tablets are also indicated for the treatment of binge eating and vomiting behaviour in moderate to severe Bulimia Nersova and acute treatment of Panic Disorder, in adult patients.

Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Tablets have an estimated market size of USD 120 million for 12 months ending December 2015 according to IMS.

The company now has a total of 53 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

At 12:31 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 631, up Rs 11.20, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil