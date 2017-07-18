App
Jul 18, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 3% on USFDA approval for hypertension drug

The company has received approval from United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets, 20 mg/ 5 mg, 40 mg/ 5 mg, 20 mg/ 10 mg and 40 mg/ 10 mg.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 3% on USFDA approval for hypertension drug

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received USFDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil & Amlodipine tablets.

The company has received approval from United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets, 20 mg/ 5 mg, 40 mg/ 5 mg, 20 mg/ 10 mg and 40 mg/ 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Azor tablets of Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, alone or with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure.

According to IMS, Olmesartan Medoxomil and Amlodipine Tablets have an estimated market size of USD 312 million for 12 months ended December 2016.

The company now has a total of 61 ANDA approval from USFDA.

At 12:33 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 555, up Rs 9.60, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

