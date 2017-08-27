App
Aug 24, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma up 3% on sell of formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi

The company has sold its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi on slump sale basis to Scott Edil Pharmacia.

Alembic Pharma up 3% on sell of formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as it has sold its formulations manufacturing facility.

The company has sold its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi on slump sale basis to Scott Edil Pharmacia (SEPL), a company engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals products.

SEPL does not belong to the promoter / promoter group / group companies and is not related party of the company.

The turnover and networth of the said manufacturing facility for the last financial year vis-a-vis turnover and networth of the company is insignificant.

The company continues to meet its domestic formulation demand from Sikkim unit and international formulation demand from its Panelav unit.

At 09:16 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 519.35, up Rs 13.70, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

