Alembic Pharma surges 4% on USFDA approval for hypertension drug

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals surged 4.2 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received USFDA nod for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets.

The company has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg.

The approved equivalent to the reference listed drug product Atacand tablets, 32 mg of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Candesartan Cilexetil tablets are indicated for treatment of hypertension in adult and children and treatment of heart failure.

Alembic now has a total of 57 ANDA approvals from USFDA.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has got a USFDA's REMS (Risk Evaluation & Mitigation Strategy) nod for acne prevention drug, Zenatane Capsule and Aurobindo Pharma got tentative USFDA nod for diabetes drug, Linagliptin tablet.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received USFDA's REMS nod for acne prevention drug, Absorica Tablet and its subsidiary Taro got USFDA nod for anti-convulsion drug, Felbamate.

At 11:23 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 529.65, up Rs 6.65, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil