Alembic Pharma gains 2% on USFDA approval for Amantadine hydrochloride capsules

Jun 22, 2017 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2 percent intraday Thursday as it has received USFDA approval for Amantadine hydrochloride capsules.

The company has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules, USP, 100 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Symmetrel capsules, 100mg, of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amantadine hydrochloride capsules are indicated for the prophylaxis and treatment of signs and symptoms of infection caused by various strains of influenza A virus.

The said capsules are also indicated in the treatment of parkinsonism and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions.

The company has total of 58 ANDA approvals from USFDA.

According to IMS data, the Amantadine capsules have an estimated market size of USD 37 million for 12 months ending December 2016.

On June 21, the company has received approval from USFDA for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg.

At 09:51 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 541, up Rs 9.10, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

