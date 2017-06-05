Alankit gains 18% as promoters' stake to increase 3-fold post open offer

Moneycontrol News

Alankit shares jumped nearly 18 percent intraday Monday as promoters will increase stake more than three-fold in the company through a deal struck with large investors.

IT service management company, in its BSE filing on June 2, said Alok Kumar Agarwal, Ankit Agarwal, Alka Agarwal, Pratishtha Garg, Sakshi Agarwal, Alankit Assignments and Alankit Associates have entered into a share sale / purchase confirmation with public shareholders of the company for acquisition of 5.4 crore equity shares (representing 37.78 percent of paid-up equity).

There were two sellers among public shareholders, who are Diwakar Commercials (18.19 percent stake) and NewWave Commercial (19.59 percent).

With this, promoters or acquirers have triggered the open offer to acquire 3.7 crore equity shares of the company (representing 26 percent of paid-up equity) at Rs 33.3 per share, it added.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ankit Agarwal, MD said promoters struck a deal with large investors.

"Promoters wanted to increase stake in the company but we are not planning to de-list company," he said.

As of March 2017, promoter and promoter group held 24.34 stake in the company and the rest is held by public shareholders.

Meanwhile, profit of the company increased significantly to Rs 13.27 crore in FY17 from Rs 3.7 crore in previous year while revenue rose nearly 3-fold to Rs 85.1 crore from Rs 29.6 crore YoY.

At 13:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 36.15, up Rs 4.45, or 14.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar