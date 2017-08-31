Aksh Optifibre up 8% on contract win from Bank of Baroda

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Aksh Optifibre rose 8 percent intraday Thursday as its service division has bagged national level banking correspondent contract from Bank of Baroda.

Under the contract, the company is planning to set up 5000 banking kiosks through its flagship services arm ‘1 Stop Aksh’ in the upcoming year.

Under 1 Stop Aksh the company is operating more than 10000 existing e-Mitra kiosks in Rajasthan, out of which 500 plus are already serving as banking kiosks.

The company is also plans to mobilise the rest of the 1 Stop Aksh kiosks to offer 360 degree banking services, which will be operated on behalf of Bank of Baroda primarily in the rural areas.

At 09:44 hrs Aksh Optifibre was quoting at Rs 26.80, up Rs 1.20, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil