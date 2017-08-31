App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aksh Optifibre up 8% on contract win from Bank of Baroda

Under the contract, the company is planning to set up 5000 banking kiosks through its flagship services arm ‘1 Stop Aksh’ in the upcoming year.

Aksh Optifibre up 8% on contract win from Bank of Baroda

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Aksh Optifibre rose 8 percent intraday Thursday as its service division has bagged national level banking correspondent contract from Bank of Baroda.

Under the contract, the company is planning to set up 5000 banking kiosks through its flagship services arm ‘1 Stop Aksh’ in the upcoming year.

Under 1 Stop Aksh the company is operating more than 10000 existing e-Mitra kiosks in Rajasthan, out of which 500 plus are already serving as banking kiosks.

The company is also plans to mobilise the rest of the 1 Stop Aksh kiosks to offer 360 degree banking services, which will be operated on behalf of Bank of Baroda primarily in the rural areas.

AKSH

At 09:44 hrs Aksh Optifibre was quoting at Rs 26.80, up Rs 1.20, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.