Ajmera Realty gains 12% on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Ajmera Realty and Infra India added 12 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong Q1 numbers.

The company's consolidated Q1 net profit increased by 107 percent at Rs 14.1 crore against Rs 6.8 crore, in the same quarter last year.

The revenue of the company was up 102 percent at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 44 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 185 percent at Rs 36.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up 1180 bps at 41 percent.

At 14:12 hrs Ajmera Realty and Infra India was quoting at Rs 216.95, up Rs 20.40, or 10.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil