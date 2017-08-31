Ajanta Pharma rises 3% on USFDA nod for migraine drug

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ajanta Pharma advanced nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday as the company has received USFDA nod for its migraine drug, Eletriptan hydrobromide tablet.

The company has launched Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets in the US market through its wholly owned subsidiary Ajanta Pharma, USA Inc.

Ajanta Pharma has launched the product in two strengths, 20 mg and 40 mg tablets, which is a bioequivalent generic version of Relpax Tablets.

Eletriptan Hydrobromide Tablets is part of an ever growing portfolio of products that Ajanta has developed for the US market.

In total, the company has 35 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) of which it has 19 final ANDA approvals, 2 tentative approvals, and 14 ANDAs under review with USFDA.

So far the company has launched 14 products in the US market.

At 11:06 hrs Ajanta Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,199, up Rs 6.05, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil