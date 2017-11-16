App
Nov 16, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia Contracts gains 2% on order win worth Rs 311 crore

The company has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 310.99 crore for construction of institutional, hospital & commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

Share price of Ahluwalia Contracts India gained 2.7 percent intraday Thursday as it has bagged orders of Rs 311 crore.

The said orders include the new order worth of Rs 170.99 crore for construction of 300 beds hospital in existing premises of ESIC Hospital Kolkata and worth Rs 140 crore for other construction work.

The company is currently L1 in project valued approximately Rs. 315 crore & the projects bedded under pipeline are Rs 1600 crore, company said in release.

The total order inflow during the FY 2017-2018 stands at Rs 866.76 crore, it added.

At 11:33 hrs Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 325, up Rs 4.60, or 1.44 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

