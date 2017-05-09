Aeon Trading LLP sells 11.63 lakh shares of Bharat Wire Ropes

App
May 09, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On May 8, 2017 Aeon Trading LLP sold 11,63,000 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes.

On May 8, 2017 Aeon Trading LLP sold 7,43,000 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes at Rs 105.22 on the NSE and sold 4,20,000 shares at Rs 105.01 on the BSE.

On Monday, Bharat Wire Ropes ended at Rs 104.75, up Rs 0.85, or 0.82 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120.40 and 52-week low Rs 38.15 on 30 January, 2017 and 29 September, 2016, respectively.

