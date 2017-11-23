Aegis Logistics spikes 6% after UBS initiates coverage with buy call; sees 20% upside

Aegis Logistics gained over 6 percent intraday on Thursday after UBS initiated coverage on the sock with a buy call.

The global research firm has set a target price of Rs 280 and sees an upside potential of 20 percent.

UBS believes that the company will benefit from surge in LPG demand and growing dependence on imported LPG. It expects LPG demand to record an 11% CAGR and imports a 16% CAGR for FY17-22.

The brokerage is expecting terminalling market share of imported LPG to increase to 28% by FY21 vs 12% in FY17. It also sees EBITDA/Net Profit to grow at CAGR of 40%/42% over FY17-20.

Among other positives for the stock, it believes upcoming terminals, weak competition and LPG pipelines being developed by OMCs could work.

At 12:42 hrs Aegis Logistics was quoting at Rs 234.80, up Rs 0.60, or 0.26 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 249.40.