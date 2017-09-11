Advanced Enzyme, Morepen Laboratories down 1-4% on poor Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Morepen Laboratories declined 1-4 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor June quarter (Q1FY18) numbers.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies has registered 41.3 percent decline in its Q1 net profit at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue also reduced by 17.2 percent to Rs 80.2 crore from Rs 96.8 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 41.7 percent at Rs 29.5 crore and EBITDA margin fell to 39 percent.

Morepen Laboratories Q1 net profit was down 34 percent at Rs 2 crore versus Rs 3 crore.

The revenue of the company was up 1.5 percent at Rs 122.8 crore against Rs 120.9 crore.

EBITDA was down 23.2 percent at Rs 10.2 crore and EBITDA margin was down 270 bps at 8.3 percent.

At 13:51 hrs Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 295.00, down 0.84 percent and Morepen Laboratories was quoting at Rs 18.85, down 2.58 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil