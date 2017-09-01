App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Capital shares locked at 5% lower circuit at open; Grasim falls 2%

Aditya Birla Capital is the demerged company from Grasim which holds controlling stake in financial services businesses of the group.

Aditya Birla Capital shares locked at 5% lower circuit at open; Grasim falls 2%

Moneycontrol News

Aditya Birla Capital shares were locked at 5 percent lower circuit in opening trade Friday. The stock has opened at Rs 237.50 on the National Stock Exchange, compared with pre-opening price of Rs 250.

The stock traded with volumes of 36.55 lakh shares on the NSE, at 10:14 hours IST.

Aditya Birla Capital is the demerged company from Grasim which holds controlling stake in financial services businesses of the group. The demerger and listing of financial services business under one umbrella was part of the group restructuring exercise and was aimed at unlocking value for shareholders.

"Quality company with controlling stake in Aditya Birla group’s asset management, insurance and lending businesses is good investment opportunity for long term investors," Sharekhan said.

Meanwhile, Grasim Industries shares also declined 2 percent to Rs 1,172.25 and Aditya Birla Money was down 3.27 percent at Rs 99.25.

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Buzzing Stocks #Grasim Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.