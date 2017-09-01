Aditya Birla Capital shares locked at 5% lower circuit at open; Grasim falls 2%

Moneycontrol News

Aditya Birla Capital shares were locked at 5 percent lower circuit in opening trade Friday. The stock has opened at Rs 237.50 on the National Stock Exchange, compared with pre-opening price of Rs 250.

The stock traded with volumes of 36.55 lakh shares on the NSE, at 10:14 hours IST.

Aditya Birla Capital is the demerged company from Grasim which holds controlling stake in financial services businesses of the group. The demerger and listing of financial services business under one umbrella was part of the group restructuring exercise and was aimed at unlocking value for shareholders.

"Quality company with controlling stake in Aditya Birla group’s asset management, insurance and lending businesses is good investment opportunity for long term investors," Sharekhan said.