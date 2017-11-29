ADF Foods Industries up 5% on strong Q2 numbers

Shares of ADF Foods Industries advanced 5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of strong Q2 (July-Sept) numbers.

The company has reported 90 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 5.9 crore against Rs 3.12 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's net sales was at Rs.52.15 crore as compared to Rs 51.91 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The margin has increased by 210 bps at 12.8 percent.

At 11:09 hrs ADF Foods Industries was quoting at Rs 294.70, up Rs 4.70, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

