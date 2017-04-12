App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Power, Tata Power lower on SC order; analysts remain cautious

In April 2013, CERC allowed Tata and Adani Power to hike power tariffs to compensate from a change in Indonesian law which unexpectedly increased coal cost in 2010

Adani Power, Tata Power lower on SC order; analysts remain cautious

Moneycontrol News

Reacting negatively to the Supreme Court?s order on compensatory tariff, shares of Tata Power and Adani Power took a hit on the Street on Wednesday.

Adani Power and Tata Power had an intraday fall of 5.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively and brokerages too had cautious views on the stocks.

The Supreme Court set aside the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) order of allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power and Adani Power on the grounds of force majeure (meaning the circumstances are unforeseeable).

The companies had sought the regulator?s involvement stating they suffered losses due to high cost of imported coal. In April 2013, CERC allowed Tata and Adani Power to hike power tariffs to compensate from a change in Indonesian law which unexpectedly increased coal cost in 2010.

Brokerages too have maintained a weaker outlook on the stocks.

CLSA has a buy call on Tata Power and recommends it buying on correction. The research firm sees no impact on Tata Power?s estimates after the Supreme Court?s ruling on compensatory tariffs.

The company may cut cost by shifting to cheaper coal against Melawan currently. Tata Power Mundra UMPP claimed under- recovery of 70 paise/kwh during Q3, it said in its report.

Nomura too has a buy call on the stock and sees no near term impact on earnings forecast, but the ruling closes out any ?option? value from any tariff relief in Mundra PPA.

?Prima facie, we do not foresee Tata Power curtailing the operations at Mundra following this judgment. Ceteris paribus, while the plant will continue to need funding from the parent due to fuel cost under-recovery in the foreseeable future, reduction in the fixed costs on account of debt repayment should see the loss at the bottom line recede,? it said in the report.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) has retained its underperform rating on the stock due to its ongoing litigation for Mundra UMPP, near term cash shortfall on likely delays in recovering cash flows and cash losses at Mundra UMPP and potential equity dilution to reduce leverage.

Meanwhile, on Adani Power, CLSA feels the recovery of USD 578 million to Adani Power by Adani Enterprises looks tough after the apex court?s order. Furthermore, Adani Power is falling short to service 12 percent of debt even at 90% operating PLF.

Nomura too said that the court?s order was negative for debt servicing. ?This verdict could impact debt servicing by Adani Power, which already had a stretched balance sheet,? it said in its report.

tags #Adani #power #Stocks Views #Tata

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.