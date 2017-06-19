App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 19, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports rises 3% as Moody’s revises outlook to stable from negative

Ratings agency said change in outlook reflects stabilization in the company’s operating performance and a decline in its financial leverage.

Adani Ports rises 3% as Moody’s revises outlook to stable from negative

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Adani Ports rose nearly 3 percent intraday on Monday after a ratings upgrade from Moody’s.

Moody's Investors Service revised to stable from negative the outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured rating.

At the same time, the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings have been affirmed, the ratings agency said in a press release.

"The change in APSEZ's ratings outlook to stable reflects the stabilization in the company's operating performance and a decline in its financial leverage", Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst said in a statement.

"The weakened operating performance and financial metrics were key drivers behind the previous negative outlook, and APSEZ has undertaken a number of initiatives to address these issues and strengthen its credit profile within the rating", Tyagi added.

The stock gained over 5 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 3.4 percent. At 13:12 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 372.00, up Rs 9.35, or 2.58 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 373.35.

tags #Adani Ports #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.