Adani Enterprises surges 11% on all approvals for Carmichael coal mine in Australia

Moneycontrol News

Adani Enterprises shares rallied nearly 11 percent as Australian Trade Minister said all approvals for Carmichael coal mine are in place and Adani group will make decisions on exporting coal from Carmichael mine to India.

The firm also removed regulatory requirements for export of Australian Uranium to India. He sees huge opportunities in commercial deals between India and Australia on uranium.

"We are engaging with the Indian Commerce Ministry on free trade agreement. Australian companies seek opportunities in smart cities, health & education sectors in India," the trade minister said.

At 15:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 130.55, up Rs 11.70, or 9.84 percent on the BSE.