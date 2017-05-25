Adani Enterprises gains 5% after co posts 60% rise in Q4 net profit

Moneycontrol News

Adani Enterprises added 5 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered its good set of results for the March quarter.

The flagship firm of Adani Group reported a 60 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on the back of higher contribution from coal trading.

The Gautam Adani-led firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"The PAT for Q4 FY17 is Rs 221 crore. The company has enhanced its financial performance on comparable basis on account of higher contribution from coal trading and MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) as well as commencement of generation from the renew-ables businesses," the company said in a statement.

The company said its income from operations for the quarter increased by 50 percent to Rs 12,195 crore as against Rs 8,151 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year.

At 10:09 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 115.85, up Rs 2.30, or 2.03 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 119.10 and an intraday low of Rs 115.60.

(With inputs from PTI)