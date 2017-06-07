Adani Enterprises extends gains, up 5% on stake dilution in Adani Green Energy

Moneycontrol News

Adani Enterprises shares gained more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday after its stake in Adani Green Energy diluted below 50 percent.

The Adani Group firm informed exchanges that pursuant to allotment of further equity shares by Adani Green Energy (AGEL), its stake in AGEL has been diluted below 50 percent.

Consequently, Adani Green has ceased to be a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises with effect from June 6, 2017, it said in a statement.

The stock gained for fourth consecutive session today. In previous session, it rallied nearly 9 percent after Adani Chairman, Gautam Adani gave the green light for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland, Australia.

At 12:39 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 131.80, up Rs 4.00, or 3.13 percent.