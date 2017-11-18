App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate VIP Industries; target of Rs 325: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on VIP Industries with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated November 08, 2017.

Kotak Securities' research report on VIP Industries


VIP has reported second straight strong quarter with significant improvement in revenues, operating margins and earnings. This is on the back of improving luggage penetration in the country and sustained efforts by the company to improve its performance. Sales was reported at Rs 3.09 bn (+8% YoY). EBIDTA margin was reported at 11.3% (+210 bps YoY) with improving volumes and realisations and lower raw material cost. Consequently, PAT was reported at Rs 242 mn (+33% YoY). We estimate the company to be a major beneficiary of increasing penetration of luggage bags and back-packs in the country and increased air and rail travel.


Outlook
We estimate revenue CAGR of 17% and earnings CAGR of 28% over FY17 to FY20E with improvement in operating margins and return ratios. Due to the rally in the stock price since our initiating coverage, we are now recommending ACCUMULATE (from Buy) with an unchanged TP of Rs 325 at 30x FY19 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

