Apr 10, 2017 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1641: Centrum

Centrum has recommended accumulate rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1641 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1641: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL) is a leading textile manufacturing company having presence across a wide spectrum ? from manufacturing yarns to fabrics. VTL is a leading manufacturer and exporter of cotton yarn in India. The company has expanded its product portfolio (forayed into fabric & threads) and has entered into strategic alliances with leading global textile players helping the company gain access to latest technology.

Outlook

The company enjoys steady EBITDA margins (20%), low debt to equity (0.6x) and decent return profile (16%). At the CMP, VTL trades at 9x P/E and 5.2x EV/EBITDA on FY19E basis. We believe post the capacity expansion, with improving business mix, VTL could deliver better financials. We initiate coverage on the stock with an Accumulate rating, with a target price of Rs 1,641, valuing it at 11x its FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

