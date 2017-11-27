Accumulate Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1387: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VTL), for Q2FY18, on a consolidated basis, continued to witness EBITDA margin pressure, in-line with expectation. Higher raw material cost (up 840bps to 55.8%) and employee expense (up 101bps to 8.9%) led to EBITDA margin contraction of 785bps to 13%. Revenue grew by ~2% to Rs1,523 crore while adjusted net profit decline by 42% to Rs133 crore.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating. With the expectation of better cotton season and positive tone on the EBITDA margin outlook, we have upgraded our target multiple to 11x (earlier 9x) on FY19E EPS giving a revised target price of Rs1,387.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.