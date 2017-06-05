App
Jun 05, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate V.S.T. Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2220: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has recommended accumulate rating on V.S.T. Tillers Tractors with a target price of Rs 2220 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Yes Securities' research report on V.S.T. Tillers Tractors


V.S.T. Tillers Tractors (VSTT) reported a 12% YoY growth in revenues during 4QFY17. The company sold 7,766 tillers (down 2% YoY basis; up 92% on a QoQ basis), while tractor volumes came in at 2,567 units (up 33% YoY). The tiller business contributed to a little over INR 1 bn while tractor sales stood at INR 750 mn.


Outlook


For the full year FY17, revenues rose by 8% YoY, while EBITDA fell by 12% YoY. While gross profit margins expanded by 1% YoY to 35.7%, EBITDA margins contracted due to reasons mentioned above. For the full year, tiller volumes were down by 7% YoY while tractor volumes were higher by 24% YoY. We maintain our ACCUMULATE view with a revised TP of INR 2,220.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Recommendations #VST Tillers Tractors #Yes Securities

