Accumulate V.S.T. Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2220: Yes Securities

Yes Securities' research report on V.S.T. Tillers Tractors

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors (VSTT) reported a 12% YoY growth in revenues during 4QFY17. The company sold 7,766 tillers (down 2% YoY basis; up 92% on a QoQ basis), while tractor volumes came in at 2,567 units (up 33% YoY). The tiller business contributed to a little over INR 1 bn while tractor sales stood at INR 750 mn.

Outlook

For the full year FY17, revenues rose by 8% YoY, while EBITDA fell by 12% YoY. While gross profit margins expanded by 1% YoY to 35.7%, EBITDA margins contracted due to reasons mentioned above. For the full year, tiller volumes were down by 7% YoY while tractor volumes were higher by 24% YoY. We maintain our ACCUMULATE view with a revised TP of INR 2,220.

