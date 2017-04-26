Apr 26, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4742: Arihant Capital
Arihant Capital has recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4742 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.
Arihant Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement
For the quarter Q4 FY17 Ultratech Cement’s domestic sales volume increased by 21% to 13.35 mnt while the total volumes grew by 20% to 14.07 mnt QoQ. Realizations witnessed a steady growth on a YoY basis.
Outlook
We have valued the stock using EV/EBITDA(x) and have ascribed EV/EBITDA multiple of 20(x) to its FY19E estimates & arrived at fair value of Rs. 4,742 per share. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.
