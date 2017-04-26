Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4742: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ultratech Cement

For the quarter Q4 FY17 Ultratech Cement’s domestic sales volume increased by 21% to 13.35 mnt while the total volumes grew by 20% to 14.07 mnt QoQ. Realizations witnessed a steady growth on a YoY basis.

Outlook

We have valued the stock using EV/EBITDA(x) and have ascribed EV/EBITDA multiple of 20(x) to its FY19E estimates & arrived at fair value of Rs. 4,742 per share. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.

