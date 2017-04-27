Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4600: Systematix

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Systematix has recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Systematix's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement’s (UTCEM) performance in 4QFY17 beat estimates on revenue and EBITDA fronts. Revenue grew by 3% yoy, based on 3% volume growth, while realisation remained flat. EBITDA/ton at Rs860 (5% higher than estimate) declined by 10% yoy, primarily led by higher costs and subdued demand growth.

Outlook

We increase our target price from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600 as we value the company at 18x FY19e EV/EBITDA (earlier 17x 1HFY19e EV/EBITDA), implying EV/ton of US$245. We revise the rating from Buy to Accumulate given the recent increase in stock price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Recommendations #Systematix #UltraTech Cement

