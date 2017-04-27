Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4600: Systematix

Systematix's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement’s (UTCEM) performance in 4QFY17 beat estimates on revenue and EBITDA fronts. Revenue grew by 3% yoy, based on 3% volume growth, while realisation remained flat. EBITDA/ton at Rs860 (5% higher than estimate) declined by 10% yoy, primarily led by higher costs and subdued demand growth.

Outlook

We increase our target price from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600 as we value the company at 18x FY19e EV/EBITDA (earlier 17x 1HFY19e EV/EBITDA), implying EV/ton of US$245. We revise the rating from Buy to Accumulate given the recent increase in stock price.

