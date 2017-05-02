App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 580: Systematix

Systematix has recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 580: Systematix

Systematix's research report on TVS Motors


TVS Motors’ (TVSL) 4QFY17 revenue was in line with our expectation, despite a one-off discount of Rs 570.9mn allowed for sale of BSIII vehicles, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT were well above our expectations. The company has managed to post a decent performance in the current quarter, despite challenges related to demonetisation and BSIV transition. We believe TVSL is better aligned to emerging consumer trends of comfort/convenience/pleasure in domestic 2W space, with a robust products portfolio and model pipeline.


Outlook


We believe majority of margin gaps (700-800bps) to sector leaders will evaporate as three profitable models achieve critical mass (Apache, Jupiter, Moped) and on generation of manufacturing margins from BMW (310cc) model ramp-up. We revise the rating to an Accumulate (earlier Buy), with a revised target price of Rs 580 (Rs 550 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Recommendations #Systematix #TVS Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.