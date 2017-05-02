Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 580: Systematix

Systematix's research report on TVS Motors

TVS Motors’ (TVSL) 4QFY17 revenue was in line with our expectation, despite a one-off discount of Rs 570.9mn allowed for sale of BSIII vehicles, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT were well above our expectations. The company has managed to post a decent performance in the current quarter, despite challenges related to demonetisation and BSIV transition. We believe TVSL is better aligned to emerging consumer trends of comfort/convenience/pleasure in domestic 2W space, with a robust products portfolio and model pipeline.

Outlook

We believe majority of margin gaps (700-800bps) to sector leaders will evaporate as three profitable models achieve critical mass (Apache, Jupiter, Moped) and on generation of manufacturing margins from BMW (310cc) model ramp-up. We revise the rating to an Accumulate (earlier Buy), with a revised target price of Rs 580 (Rs 550 earlier).

