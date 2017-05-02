Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 580: Systematix
Systematix has recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.
Systematix's research report on TVS Motors
TVS Motors’ (TVSL) 4QFY17 revenue was in line with our expectation, despite a one-off discount of Rs 570.9mn allowed for sale of BSIII vehicles, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PAT were well above our expectations. The company has managed to post a decent performance in the current quarter, despite challenges related to demonetisation and BSIV transition. We believe TVSL is better aligned to emerging consumer trends of comfort/convenience/pleasure in domestic 2W space, with a robust products portfolio and model pipeline.
Outlook
We believe majority of margin gaps (700-800bps) to sector leaders will evaporate as three profitable models achieve critical mass (Apache, Jupiter, Moped) and on generation of manufacturing margins from BMW (310cc) model ramp-up. We revise the rating to an Accumulate (earlier Buy), with a revised target price of Rs 580 (Rs 550 earlier).
