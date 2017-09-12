App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 148: Geojit

Geojit has recommended accumulate rating on Triveni Turbine with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated 11 September 2017.

Accumulate Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 148: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) is the domestic market leader in steam turbines up to 30 MW. The Company designs and manufactures steam turbines up to 100 MW, and delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. Revenue/PAT grew by 13%/22% CAGR during FY14-17 despite insipid economic environment. Export revenue grew by 37% CAGR over FY14-17 which compensated the subdued trend in domestic market. Domestic order book mix was expanded from 48% in FY16 to 59% in FY17, a sign of pickup in industrial capex cycle.

Outlook

We expect order inflow to grow at a CAGR of 22% over FY17-19E and stimulate revenue with a CAGR of 9%. We initiate coverage on TTL with Accumulate rating and our target price of Rs148 is based on a PE of 30x FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations #Triveni Turbine

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.