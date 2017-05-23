Accumulate TCS; target of Rs 2833: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on TCS

For FY18E, TCS has maintained its EBIT margin guidance in the range of 26-28% despite headwinds geo-political pressures and pricing pressure in traditional business. Additionally, Digital revenues as a percent of overall revenues increased to 17.9% in Q4 versus 16.8% in Q3 and reported a growth of 29% yoy.

Outlook

Additionally, we expect Products and Platforms to outperform through FY18E. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and as we assign multiple of 17x to its FY19E EPS of INR. 166.7 to arrive at a price target of INR 2,833.

