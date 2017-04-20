App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TCS; target of Rs 2583: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2583 in its research report dated April 19, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on TCS

Vertical performance in Q4 was largely led by Communications, Hi-Tech and Travel segments. Even on an annual basis, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Manufacturing and Life Sciences led the growth with 19%, 16.5% and 12.7% yoy growth respectively. BFSI and Retail were the laggards in FY17 mainly due to softness in client spend in North America (in BFSI) and structural stress in Retail segment in the same region.

Outlook

We believe that a bounce back in BFSI and Retail, which have lagged in performance in FY17, and consistent growth in Digital will be major triggers for TCS going ahead. Additionally, we expect Products and Platforms to outperform through FY18E. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and as we assign multiple of 15.5x to its FY19E EPS of INR. 166.7 to arrive at a price target of INR 2,583.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations #TCS

