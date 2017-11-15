App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1248: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1248 in its research report dated October 31, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme Industries Q2FY18 results were ahead of our estimates led by strong volume growth across most of the segments. The company reported 19.5% yoy growth in revenue backed by 18.3% yoy growth in total volume. The volume growth in the quarter was led by aggressive discount policy adopted by the company particularly in agri-based PVC pipes segment. The company’s piping segment grew by 17% yoy despite 6% decline in the PVC pipes industry. Aggressive pricing and inventory loss resulted in 160 bps yoy decline in EBITDA margins which stood at 13.6% in Q2FY18. The company expects EBITDA margins to improve in H2FY18 and guided for 14-15% EBITDA margins in FY18. The company is positive on demand of plastic products across all segments led by improvement in consumption, long term benefits of GST, government focus on infra and affordable housing, etc and maintains volume guidance of 12% in FY18. We have factored in lower EBITDA margin guidance for FY18 in our estimates and expect sharp recovery in FY19E earnings factoring strong volume performance and positive growth outlook for the company.


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on the stock to ACCUMULATE (Vs Reduce) with the revised target price of Rs 1248 (Vs 1155 earlier), valuing the stock at 28x on FY19E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.