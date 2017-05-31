App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Solar Industries India; target of Rs 923: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Solar Industries India with a target price of Rs 923 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Accumulate Solar Industries India; target of Rs 923: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries India


Total Sales stood at INR 4814 Mn which was up by 7.5% Y-o-Y and 7.8% Q-o-Q which was lower than our expectations of INR 5276 Mn on account of lower than expected defense revenues (which stood at INR 111.3) and affected by fall in gross realization. Growth was primarily driven by Bulk explosives, which grew by 14.4% Y-o-Y by value and 14.3% in volumes. However, fall in rates of Cartridge by 13.5% Y-o-Y offset the volume growth of 13.3% Y-o-Y.


Outlook


Given the increased infrastructure activity, we value the company at 30X FY19E earnings of INR 30.8 and assign an “ACCMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 923. At CMP of INR 831, SIIL trades at 38.8x FY17 EPS of INR 21.4, 30.9x FY18E EPS of INR 26.9 and 27x FY19E EPS of INR 30.8.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Solar Industries India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.