Accumulate Solar Industries India; target of Rs 923: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries India

Total Sales stood at INR 4814 Mn which was up by 7.5% Y-o-Y and 7.8% Q-o-Q which was lower than our expectations of INR 5276 Mn on account of lower than expected defense revenues (which stood at INR 111.3) and affected by fall in gross realization. Growth was primarily driven by Bulk explosives, which grew by 14.4% Y-o-Y by value and 14.3% in volumes. However, fall in rates of Cartridge by 13.5% Y-o-Y offset the volume growth of 13.3% Y-o-Y.

Outlook

Given the increased infrastructure activity, we value the company at 30X FY19E earnings of INR 30.8 and assign an “ACCMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 923. At CMP of INR 831, SIIL trades at 38.8x FY17 EPS of INR 21.4, 30.9x FY18E EPS of INR 26.9 and 27x FY19E EPS of INR 30.8.

