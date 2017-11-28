App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shriram Transport Finance Company; target of Rs 1475: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Shriram Transport Finance Company with a target price of Rs 1475 in its research report dated November 23, 2017.

CD Equisearch's research report on Shriram Transport Finance Company


Uptick in M&HCV sales augmented AUM growth 85462.57 crs / $13076.5 m in Q2FY18 from Rs 81611.95 crs / $12606.5m). Share of new vehicle financing increased a from 9.9% in Q1FY18, while its core business declined marginally by 47 bps to 86.6% of its total AUM to Rs 74013.90 crs ($11324.9 m) which resulted in fall in margins 7.8% a quarter before.

Outlook
On balance, we recommend ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1475 (previous target Rs 1096) based on 2.4x FY19e BV for a period of 6-9 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

