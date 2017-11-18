App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shipping Corporation of India; target of Rs 110: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Shipping Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated November 07, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Shipping Corporation of India


SCI has reported weak set of numbers for Q2FY18 despite improvement in macroeconomic environment and up-trend in shipping cycle. This is primarily due to poor strategy adopted by the company in placing its ships, improper capex plan and poor bargaining with customers. Sales was reported at Rs 8.08 bn (+6.5% YoY and -6.5% QoQ) with weakness in the key tanker segment despite upcoming winter in the west. This dragged the overall EBIDTA margin to 15.49% (-200 bps QoQ and -380 bps YoY) which is the lowest in the last 8 quarters. Consequently company reported loss of Rs 763 mn against our expectation of profit of Rs 461 mn..


Outlook


Improving shipping markets should help the company report better numbers in H2FY18, despite lack of aggression and inadequate strategy from the company in a competitive environment. Strategic sale by government is expected to remove government bound constraints and improve management of SCI which should add value to the company. Recommend ACCUMULATE with a decreased TP of Rs 110 (from Rs 125).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Shipping Corporation of India

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.