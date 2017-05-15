Accumulate Shemaroo Entertainment ; target of Rs 421: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Shemaroo Entertainment

The company showed fall in performance for the quarter with revenue falling at 8.1% YoY and 16.2% sequentially on standalone front. On consolidated front the revenue fell by 3.9% YoY.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs 361 company trades at a P/E multiple of 9.9 (x) its FY 19 estimates. We have valued the stock at its FY 19E forward P/E of 11.5 (x) and arrived at a fair value of Rs 421 per share. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the company.

