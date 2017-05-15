App
Stocks
Stocks
May 15, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shemaroo Entertainment ; target of Rs 421: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has recommended accumulate rating on Shemaroo Entertainment with a target price of Rs 421 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.



Arihant Capital's research report on Shemaroo Entertainment


The company showed fall in performance for the quarter with revenue falling at 8.1% YoY and 16.2% sequentially on standalone front. On consolidated front the revenue fell by 3.9% YoY.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 361 company trades at a P/E multiple of 9.9 (x) its FY 19 estimates. We have valued the stock at its FY 19E forward P/E of 11.5 (x) and arrived at a fair value of Rs 421 per share. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations #Shemaroo Entertainment

