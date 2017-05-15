Accumulate Shemaroo Entertainment ; target of Rs 421: Arihant Capital
Arihant Capital has recommended accumulate rating on Shemaroo Entertainment with a target price of Rs 421 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.
Arihant Capital's research report on Shemaroo Entertainment
The company showed fall in performance for the quarter with revenue falling at 8.1% YoY and 16.2% sequentially on standalone front. On consolidated front the revenue fell by 3.9% YoY.
Outlook
At CMP of Rs 361 company trades at a P/E multiple of 9.9 (x) its FY 19 estimates. We have valued the stock at its FY 19E forward P/E of 11.5 (x) and arrived at a fair value of Rs 421 per share. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the company.
