May 24, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended accumulate rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Accumulate Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Punjab National Bank


PNB’s earnings were better but the quality was weaker than expected mainly on one off income like IT refund, investment gains in pension assets and treasury gains resulting in avoiding loss at PBT levels. PPOP was helped by strong treasury income but bank continued to make high provisions towards ageing of NPAs which improved PCR.


Outlook


This will impact earnings and keep capital requirement high, despite we building in some recovery in profitability. We retain Accumulate with TP of Rs 160 (from Rs 165) based on 1.3x Mar‐19 ABV (rolled over from Sep‐18 ABV).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations

