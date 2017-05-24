Accumulate Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB’s earnings were better but the quality was weaker than expected mainly on one off income like IT refund, investment gains in pension assets and treasury gains resulting in avoiding loss at PBT levels. PPOP was helped by strong treasury income but bank continued to make high provisions towards ageing of NPAs which improved PCR.

Outlook

This will impact earnings and keep capital requirement high, despite we building in some recovery in profitability. We retain Accumulate with TP of Rs 160 (from Rs 165) based on 1.3x Mar‐19 ABV (rolled over from Sep‐18 ABV).

