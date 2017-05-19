App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 980: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital has recommended accumulate rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 980: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on PI Industries


PI reported strong set of numbers driven by better than expected operating performance. It was the twin effect of increase in sales of high margin products coupled with improvement in operating efficiency. However, the company has toned down the guidance for FY18 to 10% in the both domestic agchem and in the CSM segment.


Outlook


Considering the cautious stance, we have revised our revenue estimates downwards by 4% with a marginal increase in the earnings factoring lower tax rate. We maintain our Accumulate rating with a downward revision in target price to Rs 980 from Rs 1,001 earlier. (23x FY19 EPS).


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #PI Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.